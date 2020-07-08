So many of our mother’s friends preface remarks about her 90th birthday by saying she has been remarkably active: a golfer, a bowler, a water skier, swimmer and softball player.
But to her five children and eight siblings, Joye Hansen has foremost been an example of how to lead a good life: happy, friendly, responsible, thoughtful and caring.
She was born July 10, 1930, to a family of modest means on 4th South and made the best of life in the Great Depression and far beyond. She has lived in Logan all 90 of her years.
She married high school classmate Bernell Hansen in 1948 and helped to make ends meet by working in a shoe store, at Safeway, at Herff Jones and didn’t retire until her mid 70s.
In an era of stay-at-home mothers, our mom somehow managed to work 30 or 40 hours a week and still find time to make sure dinner was on time, clothes washed and schoolwork done. Our yard was always immaculate. Every day, she still attends to her tomato plants and yard with precision and care.
Her home has always been a warm place of welcome to her 11 grandkids and more than 30 great-grandkids.
Her four surviving children (Debbie & Gary Andersen, Greg & Debbie Hansen, Ron & Carol Hansen, Mike & Jana Hansen), brothers, sisters and extended family will celebrate Joye’s birthday this weekend in Logan. Our dear sister, Becky, and our beloved dad, Nellie, will surely be looking down from heaven, wishing mom a happy birthday.