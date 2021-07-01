The family will be celebrating the 80th birthday of Julie J. Nielsen on Tuesday, July 6. She was born in Logan, Utah, on July 6, 1941, to Dorothy Hansen and Van Emil Jensen. Julie is the eldest of 5 children. She was raised in College Ward then later moved to Young Ward and was part of the Jensen Brothers Hereford Farm. She enjoyed raising purebred steers where she showed them at stock shows around the state. She received many stockman awards and grand champion ribbons.
Julie met Alan while attending South Cache High School. She often jokes that she studied “Alan” in high school. They have been married for 62 years and have four daughters, Alana (Marty) Dupont, Wellsville, Utah; LeAnn (Brent) Hathaway, Midway, Utah; Mandy (Mike) Wursten, Hyrum, Utah; and Angie (Ryan) Andreasen, Layton, Utah. They have 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
As a homemaker, she has always been a neat and fussy housekeeper. She kept very busy managing their rental apartments for many years.
Julie is involved with the Literary Club and Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She has been an active member of the LDS Church faithfully serving in several callings. Currently she volunteers as a Service Missionary at the Hyrum Stake Humanitarian Center.
She has enjoyed and loves the fond memories of the many horse rides in the mountains with Alan. They take pleasure spending time at their cabin up Blacksmith Canyon and going on rides on their side by side. She loves when the family gets together at the cabin riding horses, four-wheeling, and spending time together.
She enjoys sewing, reading her kindle, and walking. She also enjoys decorating her home for holidays. At Christmas time, she can be found making her fabulous homemade chocolates and giving them to family and friends. She loves the holidays and loves getting her family together to celebrate.
We all love you dearly and wish you a very special 80th Happy Birthday. You are an amazing woman, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dearest friend.