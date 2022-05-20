We want to wish a Happy 80th Birthday to Karen Anderson Blotter, daughter of Reed and Grace Anderson. Karen has lived most of her life in Millville, Utah.
Karen married the love of her life, James Blotter on June 17, 1960, in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised 8 children: Debbie, Greg (Lori), Sandy (Mike/Gary), Diane (Allen), Brian (Heather), Traci (Burke), Kevin (JoLynn), and Nathan (Lisa). She has 38 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren with another one due this month.
Karen taught preschool in her home for 17 years.
Karen and Jim then served an LDS mission in Thailand where they taught English. She has always excelled in teaching others. She has taught her family how to work hard in their beautiful enormous garden, cleaning apartments and to serve others. She has faithfully served in various callings throughout the church. You will always find her serving and helping others. Her compassion and generosity is just simply natural for her and just a part of who she is.
Our family of over 70 and growing truly enjoys getting together at the cabin in Bear Lake and once a month for a Family Home Evening and delicious dinner at Mom & Dad’s house. This has been a highlight and a treasure for all of us to keep our family ties strong and no one wants to miss any of mom’s gourmet, home cooked, home grown, delicious food prepared with love.
We all consider ourselves blessed to have such a loving and dedicated person in our lives. The impact of her example, counsel, and unconditional love has been a blessing and will be for generations to come.
You’re invited to join us for an open house in celebration of her 80th birthday on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Millville LDS Church House, 110 S Main Street.
Happy 80th Birthday! Words cannot express our love and appreciation for you. Thank you! We Love You!