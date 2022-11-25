The family of Kaye Stevenson Groll lovingly and enthusiastically wish her a memorable and Happy 80th Birthday!
Kaye was born Dec. 1, 1942, in California. She was received by her mother and father, Gwen and Dean Stevenson, with great joy and adoration! Her father would come home and often change straight into his pajamas and spend the evening caring for and playing with her. Tragedy struck at the tender age of six months old when her mother learned that her father had been killed in a jeep rollover accident at a nearby Army base. Kaye inherited her mother’s warm and loving nature, strong faith in God, and her unfailing courage and determination to always work to overcome any obstacle regardless of how insurmountable it might seem.
She fell in love with and married her Logan High School sweetheart, Ferris Groll, and the two of them have worked to build a wonderful life together for each other and their five children in many inspiring and rewarding ways.
Kaye was blessed with many talents! First and foremost, her greatest efforts were devoted to lovingly caring for her husband and children and grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of her soft lullabies and back scratches that sent them sweetly to sleep. She can often be heard from the stands and the sidelines cheering her grandchildren on to show her enthusiastic support for their games and events. Throughout her life, hundreds of others have benefited from her unique abilities and keen eye in painting, floral design, interior decorating, piano playing, writing, cooking and sharing her bright light!
Capturing family history has been not only a talent and hobby for Kaye but she has felt the need to honor her ancestors in deep and meaningful ways. She captured their life stories and historic moments in oil paintings and in countless typed pages. Immediate family and extended family and friends and even strangers have been inspired by these faithful efforts. These ancestors came alive with her uplifting family stories when her children were just old enough to start to comprehend them and they continue to be woven into everyday life – they are not gone from her but very much alive, honored and remembered!
Her deep and abiding faith and love for her Savior Jesus Christ and His restored gospel, her devotion and love for her family, her knowledge of what is right and true that is steadfast and immovable, her hard work and dedication by using her talents for and behalf of family, God and those whose lives she has touched for good are not just our tribute, but the hallmarks of 80 years well lived! May God bless and keep you always.
