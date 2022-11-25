groll

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The family of Kaye Stevenson Groll lovingly and enthusiastically wish her a memorable and Happy 80th Birthday!

Kaye was born Dec. 1, 1942, in California. She was received by her mother and father, Gwen and Dean Stevenson, with great joy and adoration! Her father would come home and often change straight into his pajamas and spend the evening caring for and playing with her. Tragedy struck at the tender age of six months old when her mother learned that her father had been killed in a jeep rollover accident at a nearby Army base. Kaye inherited her mother’s warm and loving nature, strong faith in God, and her unfailing courage and determination to always work to overcome any obstacle regardless of how insurmountable it might seem.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.