Keith Stanley Hansen was born in Amalga, Utah, to Vagn and Ruth Hansen on February 6, 1932, in the home of his grandparents, H. P. and Marie Hansen. He was the second of five brothers (Richard, Keith, Sheridan, Sidney and Dean).
My brothers and I worked on the farm with our dad, uncle, and grandpa, learning the value of hard work. Sports were always a great part of my life as we all played church baseball and basketball. I played baseball for the Smithfield American Legion Team for 2 years and later for the Blue Sox for 3 three years. I have been on the Blue Sox Board of Directors for 31 years.
I attended Smithfield Summit School, Smithfield Junior High, and North Cache High School. I then received a scholarship to play football at the Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City and played 1 year before joining the Navy on April 3, 1951, just as the Korean War was beginning. It was while in the Navy and attending church in Chula Vista, CA, that I met my love and eternal companion Carroll Clementson. We were married in the Logan Temple on April 29, 1955.
I graduated from USU in 1959 with a degree in Wildlife Management and took a job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service working on many Wildlife Refuges.
I have held many positions in the church as we moved around and I was the ward clerk for five different Bishops.
While in Kansas I got deeply involved with Lions, I have been a member since 1970 holding many positions in the club. I still enjoy being a member of the Lions.
While in Kirwin I got involved as an adult leader in scouting, serving as Scoutmaster. We had a Scout Camp on the refuge in Kirwin and I became a member of the Tomahawk District. I was awarded the Silver Beaver award in Kansas in 1983 as well as receiving several other awards during my service.
I retired in 1989 and we built a home in Amalga which is only about a half mile from where I was born.
Carroll and I did a lot of traveling together. We spent time in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, England, China, France, a cruise to Alaska, the Panama Canal and many other countries as well. Carroll passed away in 2016, and all of our children are now living in Kansas. It has been a great life for me and I want to thank my family and friends for being so good to me.
Please join Keith at an open house on February 5th from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Amalga Town Hall located at 6590 N 2400 W Amalga.