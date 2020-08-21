He enjoyed a boyhood of fishing along the Santiam River in Oregon, sleeping outdoors under the starlit sky, and eating from the wild blackberry bushes growing abundantly along river banks, wooded paths, and sidewalk streets. Kenneth Edward Ray, born August 23, 1930, in Lebanon, Oregon, son of James Edward and Bessie Jordan Jones Ray, is one of 13 siblings. His boyhood in Oregon hearkens back to a bygone era of exploration, independence, and adventure. His life is a legacy of hard work, family, and love of the natural world.
His robust love of the great outdoors led to many memories of camping, swimming, hunting, skeet shooting, and fishing. He loved to work on cars, catch a movie at the nickel theater, and to roller skate. He had a special talent for roller skating backwards at a local skating rink in Lebanon, Oregon. On one serendipitous occasion, he met his future bride when she “accidentally” skated into him. Kenny married Joyce Pearson on August 5, 1949. They lived in Lebanon for two years then moved to Nevada in 1951. Later, Kenny and Joyce Ray were sealed in the St. George Temple on July 31, 1976.
Kenny is a Renaissance Man. According to his daughters, he has many talents from creating beautiful gardens (even in Las Vegas, NV) to remodeling his own bathrooms to building homes from the ground up to tending beehives and producing his own honey. He worked as a foreman for Centel Telephone Company in Las Vegas and upon retirement in 1985 moved to North Logan, Utah. Although retired, Kenny liked to stay busy and worked for Hilco Plumbing for a few years.
He has four daughters, 19 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Never one to sit still, at 90 years old he still likes to spend time working on his home and yard and takes a weekly drive to Preston, Idaho. He is currently a greeter in the Elkridge Ward in North Logan. His energy, vitality, and ingrained work ethic are admired by all who know him. Happy 90th Birthday!