Larry Don Bodrero was born on October 21, 1939, in Wellsville, Utah. He is the son of John & Kate (Poppleton Larsen) Bodrero, and is the youngest of 9 children.
Larry has been married to Judy Kippess for 33 years and they currently live in Richmond. Larry has three sons from a previous marriage (Rick, Shane, Troy) and Judy has a daughter from a previous marriage (Tina). Larry also has several grand children and great grand children. And of course we can't forget about all the 4 legged fur babies that he has had over the years.
Larry loves cars and liked fixing them. He worked for Logan Tire (Bullen's) for over 40 years where we are sure thousands of those cars have roamed the borders of Cache Valley. Rumor has it in his teenage years he was quite the dragster! Larry loves to fish and used to love deer hunting until he married Judy and they moved to Richmond. The reason being is the deer would come down from the mountain in the winter and they would get close to them. That took care of his hunting desire! He also loved to work outside gardening. Over the years he has had beautiful gardens and fruit trees.
Happy 80th birthday Pop's! We love you!