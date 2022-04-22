Happy 90th birthday to LaVar Christian Rasmussen. Please join LaVar and his family and friends at an open house held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the River Heights Stake Center, (800 South 600 East, River Heights, 84321) as we celebrate this great milestone in his life. (No gifts please.)
LaVar was born April 23, 1932, in Smithfield, Utah. He was raised in the Smithfield 3rd Ward and graduated from the North Cache High School in 1950. He married the love of his life, Joanne Hall, in 1952 in the Logan Temple. LaVar has been blessed with four children, three sons and one daughter; 16 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served in numerous callings in ward and stake. He served with his loving wife five years as officiators at the Logan Temple. Together they enjoyed serving a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois.
LaVar worked as a fireman for Logan City for seven years and a painting contractor for 45 years where he enjoyed meeting and working with a lot of wonderful people. He was a 4-H horse leader for nine years where he and his family, neighbors and friends had many fun and exciting experiences. LaVar has spent a lot of his life enjoying gardening, horseback riding, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. He served four years on the town council of River Heights where he lived for over 55 years. He is now enjoying life and new associations at Williamsburg Retirement Community in Logan.