The family of LaFaye Hancey Bankhead will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, November 9.
LaFaye Hancey Bankhead was born on October 21, 1929, in Hyde Park, Utah, to Leander Hancey and Florence Reeder. Mom grew up in Hyde Park and was the ninth of 11 children.
LaFaye married Wayne Bankhead in the Logan Temple on March 21, 1952. Wayne passed away on October 2, 2017, at his home in Wellsville at the age of 89. They are the proud parents of five children and two foster children: Patricia Ashcroft (Frank), LaDawn Wyatt (Dave), Nancy Hanks (Curt), Philip Bankhead (Robyn), Evan Bankhead (Penny), Lorene Scabby, and Ernie Begay. The joy of Mom’s life is her family, which includes her 24 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren.
Mom is a beautiful seamstress, enjoys quilting, gardening, reading, genealogy and temple work. She has enjoyed serving in many callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Dad served two missions together and worked in the Logan Temple for 24 years. Mom loves to be active and busy and still is to this day.
Please join us in celebrating mom’s birthday on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Wellsville 3rd Ward Meeting House, 49 West 200 South, Wellsville, Utah. No gifts please.