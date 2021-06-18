On June 27, 1931, Mary and Robert Thalman welcomed their 3rd child, a daughter, into their home. Now, 90 years later, we want to say Happy Birthday to our beloved Ruth and share with you the legacy that originated on that wonderful day!
Ruth grew up in Young Ward on a farm, married her sweetheart Glen in 1953 and worked hard to raise their 10 children in the years that followed. She had many memorable experiences and accomplishments. Those experiences shaped and molded her into the woman we all love and revere now.
When we think of Ruth we are filled with a sense of belonging and overwhelming love. We think of homemade meals, made with that love, accompanied by homemade bread and jam. We remember hand crocheted gifts at Christmas time and treasured stories written by Ruth about her life and the life of her family. We feel acceptance and peace. We see our needs put above her own. We are reminded of the good in ourselves and those around us. We hear a soft voice welcoming us home, with beautiful, kind eyes giving us all their attention. Her beloved Glen felt that constant devotion throughout his life and carries it with him in the spirit world now.
This personal attention to each individual is amazing considering the fact that she cares and looks after, in that same devoted way, her ten children and their spouses, their children and spouses and so on with a total of well over 200 family members with more on the way! Our dear Henry Hwu is counted in this number. Add to that her many friends as well as the friends of her posterity, all of whom she welcomes as family, and it is amazing that each one can feel that same complete, undivided attention and love! That is her living legacy that continues to move throughout the world as the ripples in a pond, ever reaching outward. Her family has traversed the earth trying to share that same love and peace. Each has carried a piece of her in their heart. All striving to live up to that legacy of love and to add to it. We all do it in our own manner, and while we often feel our attempts fall far from the original, we are always working and wishing to master the seemingly effortless charity of our beloved Ruth – mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dearest friend.
We are ever so thankful for you!
Happy Birthday!
Please join us for a birthday celebration of Ruth on June 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Mtn. View Park 1100 East 2100 N, North Logan, Utah.