On April 20, 1936, in a humble home in Malad, ID, a gentle soul came to earth. Lenis Reta Christensen Hansen was born to loving parents James P. Christensen and Reta Lavon Williams. She was the welcomed little sister to her energetic brother, James G. Christensen, who passed in 2020. Her father died when she was one year old. When she was 14, her mother married Walter Marion Sorensen from East Garland, UT, in 1950.
Lenis is a graduate of Bear River High School. She married Marvin Edward Thrasher in 1956 and they were later divorced. She attended Henager's Business College, BYU, USU, and SBVC in California. She was employed for many years as a Federal employee in secretarial and administrative positions, and retired as a dedicated USU employee in 2003. Married to Arlen (Ted) Hansen in 2004, they served an honorable mission to the Texas Houston South LDS Mission in 2006-2007.
Mother, wife, sister, friend, cousin, advocate, neighbor, and woman of faith, we celebrate her 85th birthday with these words of honor and recognition. Lenis is known for her beautiful and kind smile, sense of style, and love for all. She is defined as much for her laughter as she is her ability to serve. Sitting next to her in church is a joy as you hear her beautiful voice humbly singing the hymns she loves so much. Always finding a moment to listen or hold the hand of those in need, she has served in many faithful callings for her church throughout her life. She has been a resident of Hyde Park since 2008.
A voracious lover of history and all the fine arts, she has traveled to Russia, Mexico, the British Isles, and Norway, with much joy, and even taught herself Russian to help enhance the experience of a cruise on the Volga River. It should be noted that she bravely took that first tour alone not long after being widowed by her previous husband, Don F Carlile, who passed away in 1996. They were sealed to one another in 1973 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Her pride and joy are her three daughters — Camine Pappas (Ron) of Waxhaw, NC; Cara Jane Allen (Weston) of Smithfield, UT; and Corynne Tueller (Robert) of Rexburg, ID, as well as her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren (with another to arrive in September!).
She is loved very much by her Step-children — Kent and Lee Ann Hansen of Farmington, UT; Rozanne Marsh of Bountiful, UT; and Cindy and Brett Bostock, of South Jordan, UT.
She enjoys genealogy, reading, traveling, friends, entertaining family, makes a mean Sunday roast, and is adored by her family and Step-family! Happy Birthday, MOM and "Steppity Mom"!