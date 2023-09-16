Lew Dell Balls

Happy 90th Birthday

The family of Lew Dell Balls would like to wish him a happy 90th Birthday! We celebrated with him earlier this summer, vacationing in Island Park, Idaho. We had all 36 family members attend and we spent the week boating, camping, and enjoying our time together.


