The family of Lew Dell Balls would like to wish him a happy 90th Birthday! We celebrated with him earlier this summer, vacationing in Island Park, Idaho. We had all 36 family members attend and we spent the week boating, camping, and enjoying our time together.
Lew Dell was born September 23rd 1933 in Hyde Park to Lew A. and Verda Seamons Balls. He attended Hyde Park Elementary School where he was named the Marble Champ! He still has a big box of marbles that he won, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoy seeing them when they come to visit.
Lew Dell graduated from Smithfield Jr. High and then North Cache High School in 1951. He played football, ran track, was voted school judge, and was a member of the Booster Club.
After high school, he enrolled at Utah State University where he attended one year before entering the Army in 1953. He was a member of the 11th Airborne and received his wings February 9th 1954 in Fort Benning, Georgia. He made many jumps in the three years he served and was honorably discharged in June of 1956.
After returning from the Army, he returned to Utah State University where he met his sweetheart Denae Archibald from Wellsville, Utah. They were married on July 18th 1958 in the Logan Temple. They have three children together. Their daughter Jan, and two sons, Courtney (Shelley) and Bryce (Melia) of Hyde Park. They have 7 Grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren that they enjoy very much.
Lew Dell graduated from Utah State University in 1960. He worked at Thiokol for 4 years and then the Research Lab at Utah State for 33 years. He worked with poisonous plants and the effects they have on animals.
Lew Dell has spent his life serving in many positions in the church. Some of those being, Bishopric counselor, High Priest group leader, Elders Quorum President, High Counselor, and together with his wife, he served a mission at the Bishops Storehouse. Lew Dell has also spent time serving his community. He belonged to the Hyde Park Lions Club and served 4 years on the City Council. He and his wife Denae delivered Meals on Wheels for 6 years. He enjoys serving others wherever he can.
Lew Dell has always enjoyed being around horses. He ran a small farm with Hereford cattle and Quarter Horses for a time and he still enjoys mountain rides with his sons and grandsons.
Happy 90th Birthday dad, we love you and thank you for the example you are to all of us.
