Linda Irene Roghaar Clark was born on April 20, 1940, in Ogden Utah. She and her older sister, Rosalyn, are the daughters of Andrew P. Roghaar and Irene West. Linda attended Ogden City Schools and graduated with honors from Ogden High School in 1958. She attended Weber College for two years, and then attended Brigham Young University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Homemaking Education in 1962. While attending the “Y” she was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Linda married John Lawrence Clark on September 8, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised a family of six children. They are; Lauren (Marc Morse) living in Los Angeles, CA; Paul (Sue) Moscow, ID; Michael (Sarah) Huntsville, UT; Daniel (Jennifer) Bozeman MT, Adam (Karista) Sugar Land TX; and Joshua (Brenda), Waimea, Hawaii. John and Linda currently have 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
John taught Seminary and Institute for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was assigned to teach in Bountiful, Utah, Tucson, Arizona, Lafayette, Indiana, and one year at BYU. Upon retirement in 2000, John and Linda moved to Amalga, Utah, where they currently reside.
Linda has found great satisfaction in being a mother and homemaker. Other interests have been Family History, sewing, painting, pencil art, knitting, crocheting and raising flowers. She has entered various county fairs, earning blue ribbons for baking and handwork. She also enjoys reading, and traveling with her husband.
In addition, she taught school and worked in school offices. Linda worked a number of years at Purdue University, where she coordinated a Resource Library for Gifted Students and their teachers.
Linda has also held many callings in her church, as a leader, teacher, counselor and advisor in various organizations on the ward and stake level.
Happy Birthday, Linda!