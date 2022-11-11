Lloyd “Buzz” Balls celebrated his 90th birthday on November 7th!! He was born in Dayton, ID, and spent his childhood years working on the family farm on Balls Avenue. After graduation he attended autobody training in Pocatello, ID. He married his high school sweetheart Arlene Hulet on October 17, 1952 in the Logan LDS Temple. Shortly after their marriage he was drafted to serve in the Korean War. He worked for McCune Motors Auto Body Department for 17 years. Mom and Dad worked as a team and were able to start a successful business, Buzz’s Glass and Auto Body in 1970. They are the definition of unconditional love, and spent their time together traveling, camping, snowmobiling, golfing and in service to their families and their faith. Dad enjoyed restoring 7 awesome cars and keeps them all shined up: 1947 Lincoln V12, 1949 Packard Straight Eight, 1957 Ranchero, 1964 Ford Thunderbird, 1967 Oldsmobile Convertible, 1975 Mercury Cougar XR7 and a 1984 Ford Bronco. They loved serving a mission together in San Francisco, CA, and worked early mornings at the Logan LDS Temple for 10 years. Dad touched many lives in his duties as a Stake Patriarch for 18 years. His many years of service in Scouting earned him the Silver Beaver Award. They were married for 68 years before the passing of his sweetheart in 2021.
Five children blessed their marriage, Kenny (Lori) Balls, Diane (Bryce) Porter, Tamra (Jeff) Sessions, Pauleen (Randy) Owen, Janalee (Brandon) Woolf. Their posterity has now grown to 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Dad is our hero!
He is a constant example of love and hard work to all of us, and a day doesn’t go by that he doesn’t say and live by his motto “life is good.”
