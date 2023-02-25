Lois purser's 90th birthday

The Purser children, Scott, Sandy, Jeff, Calvin, and Melanie, along with their families, are happy to announce the 90th birthday of our fabulous, beautiful, and lovely mother, Lois Purser. She would love to have you join us in celebrating this big happy day with all of us at an open house this Friday, March 3, any time between 4:00-6:00 PM at the Logan Golf and Country Club.

Lois was born on March 2, 1933, in Nibley, to Ronald and Edith Watson Jessop (later McCulloch). Her family later moved to Logan where she enjoyed attending school and participating in various activities at Logan High where she graduated in 1951.


