Lois purser's 90th birthday

The Purser children, Scott, Sandy, Jeff, Calvin, and Melanie, along with their families, are happy to announce the 90th birthday of our fabulous, beautiful, and lovely mother, Lois Purser. She would love to have you join us in celebrating this big happy day with all of us at an open house this Friday, March 3, any time between 4:00-6:00 PM at the Logan Golf and Country Club.
Lois was born on March 2, 1933, in Nibley, to Ronald and Edith Watson Jessop (later McCulloch). Her family later moved to Logan where she enjoyed attending school and participating in various activities at Logan High where she graduated in 1951.
In 1952, Lois married Gary Purser and moved to Hyde Park where they lived for fifty years and raised their five children, forging many friendships, and making many memories. In 2002, she and Gary built a home in Smithfield where she has lived ever since. Since our dad’s passing in 2015, she has continued to live life with energy, independence, joy, and happiness.
Throughout her marriage, Lois has enjoyed making her home a happy and delightful place, while also working at Smith’s for over 25 years. In the past, she has enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and at the Logan Hospital for several years.
Lois loves to stay occupied with crafts, puzzles, weekly card games with friends, attending church, watching JAZZ games, attending DUP, visiting, baking, reading, being happy, and spreading happiness wherever she goes!
Mom, you are absolutely the BEST, and we wish you many happy times ahead!
