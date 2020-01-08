LoRee Munk Downs will be celebrating her 100th birthday on January 12, 2020.
Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, and friend is a caring person who brings love, wisdom and happiness to all. She is known for her hugs, chili, sugar cookies, donuts, quilts and fondness for card and board games. She is a ruthless game player.
LoRee has a tender spot in her heart for animals and they are naturally drawn to her. She and Glen and their family raised many horses, cows, goats, pigs, dogs and cats. She loves riding horses. They also hosted an attic full of unwanted bats.
Her dedication to her faith is exemplary. Service to others has always been important to her. We are grateful for her spiritual strength and example.
She is full of wit, life, fun and laughter and is the first to chuckle about herself. She enjoys people and can usually find a relative or friend in any crowd. Family and service to others are the hallmarks of her well lived life.
LoRee was born in Benson as the daughter of Harvey L. Munk and Eva Kirkbride Munk, and raised on a farm in Amalga. She is very proud of her heritage. She married Glen E. Downs in 1942. Glen died in 2008. LoRee and Glen have four children and their spouses, Chad (Cheryl) Downs, Dee Downs (deceased), Bonnie (Brock) Benson, and Holly (Rick) Williams. LoRee has 20 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.
With the exception of the years during WWII, LoRee’s home has been on the same corner of first south in Smithfield.
The family will be hosting a small open house in her honor on Saturday January 11, 2020, at 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The open house will be held at the Lion’s Lodge in Smithfield at 102 North and 380 East. Please, no gifts.