Lynn Coleman and Linda Hawks Coleman will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 24, 2020. They met while Lynn was attending school in Ogden, and Linda was working at the local A&W as a carhop. Shortly after they were married in the Logan temple, Lynn joined the army and they moved their small family to New Jersey. Shortly after that Lynn served a tour in Vietnam. They moved back to Hyrum, Utah, to raise their growing family near other family members when his tour ended. Lynn worked at Sears Department Store, Thiokol, Autoliv and then retired. Since his retirement he has taken a job with Advanced Autoparts just to get out of the house once in a while. Linda worked hard as a mother raising 6 children all while working from home. She was busy sewing for Alco, sewing costumes for Tueller’s Dance Studio, and working at The Booster. When she retired, she started her own sewing business making doll clothes. Mom and Dad both love to travel, camp, and spend time with their 13 grandchildren. Thank you Mom and Dad for being great examples of how to love unconditionally, enjoy family, work hard, serve others, and diligently live the gospel. They will celebrate this union in the coming weeks with their six children and spouses when everyone is able to get together. If you would like to help them celebrate on April 24, please drive by their house (496 Glenwood Dr., Hyrum) and sound your horn.