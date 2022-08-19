Happy birthday to our amazing mom! Lynne Anne Fisher recently celebrated her 80th birthday surrounded by her grateful family. Lynne’s first 80 years have been spent in the service of God and family, and her life is an example to us all. To her loving husband, Brad, she has been a true partner in every way. Together, they raised four children, ran their Cornish farm, and built several successful businesses from the ground up. They served in numerous community and church capacities, and especially loved serving as missionaries at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for twelve years. Throughout her life, Lynne has met every challenge with unflinching courage, uncomplaining determination, unparalleled humor and creativity, unequaled hard work, and an abundance of selfless love. As her family, we have been blessed by Mom’s empathetic listening ear, her wise counsel, her faithful prayers in our behalf, and her acts of generous service. She always believes in us and that faith helps us continually move forward. Her spirit and resilience will leave a lasting legacy for her six grandchildren and for generations to come. Lynne is a true original! We love, admire, and deeply appreciate our incredible mom! Happy 80th birthday!