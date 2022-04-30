Margaret Fern Nate will turn 100 years old on May 18, 2022. However her family will celebrate this birthday on Saturday, May 7, with an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church located at 825 North 200 West in Logan. Friends are invited to drop by and wish her a Happy Birthday.
Fern was born on May 18, 1922, in Black Falds, Canada, to John Leslie Langford and Lucille Rising Langford. She is the last of one sister and three brothers. She graduated from Cokeville High School where she met her eternal companion, Stanley Nate. They were married by a Justice of the Peace in Randolph, Utah. To this union were born six children, three boys and three girls: Lucille Layland (Deceased), Cornell (Susan) Nate of Stansbury Park, Utah, Colleen Nate of Logan, Garnett James (Deceased) (Alan James), Keith (Lynnette) Nate of Rexburg, Idaho, and Kent (Jane) Nate of South Jordan, Utah.
Most of Fern’s married life was spent in Cokeville, Wyoming, until she and Stan moved to Hyrum, Utah, in the late 1970s. She worked for Central Milling Company and Design West. After her retirement she kept busy taking care of her husband and serving many others. Stan passed away in February of 2013 after almost 71 years of married life. She then moved in with her daughter, Colleen, for seven years. She now resides at Sunshine Terrace in Logan.
No one could ask for a more loving and devoted mother. Her family always came first. She was a wonderful cook and great homemaker.