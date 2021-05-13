Margaret Fern Nate will celebrate her 99th birthday on Tuesday, May 18. Fern was born in Blackfalds, Canada, on May 18, 1922. At a very early age the family moved to the United States.
Fern graduated from high school in Cokeville, Wyoming. She then went to business school in California for a year after which she then returned to Cokeville and married her high school sweetheart, Stanley Nate. He passed away in 2013. They were married for almost 71 years. She then lived with her daughter for seven years.
Fern is the mother of six children, three boys and three girls (two of the girls have passed away). She has 19 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren with one more on the way, seven great-great grandchildren with one more on the way. She currently resides at Sunshine Terrace.