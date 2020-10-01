Margaret was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Garland, Utah. Her father was in the military so they moved often. Her favorite places they lived were Corvallis, Oregon, and Karlsruhe, Heidelberg, Germany. Mom met Dad while working at Thiokol. They have been married 61 years. They have six children, Kim Haws (Natalie), Stephen (Celia), David (Nancy), Robert (Amanda), Clair (Karey, deceased), Roselyn (Jon, deceased). They have 17 grand children, and 12 great grandchildren.
Mom’s true joy is her family. For many years she hosted a weekly family cookout. We all looked forward every Monday night to shutting down the farm work and enjoying mom’s dutch oven cooking (especially the BBQ ribs). Mom has spent months making quilts (and is still making them) for each of the grandchildren. Mom has always made it a point to get the family together (Bear Lake, Pickleville Plays, Circus). We have many great memories because of her. Mom is an avid golfer where she has made many friends over the years. We celebrated Mom’s 80th birthday with a family dinner.