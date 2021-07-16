We are excited to celebrate MarJean Hillyard Anderson's 90th birthday!
MarJean was born July 30, 1931, in Smithfield, Utah, to Bertha Betress Ashment and John Aaron Hillyard. She was the youngest of five children. MarJean and her late husband, Norris, have five children, 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. MarJean has spent most of her life in Newton, Utah. MarJean is a hard worker and enjoys cooking, gardening, knitting, traveling, playing cards with friends, working in the temple, and most of all, spending time with family.
Please join us for an open house in her honor. The open house will be held Saturday, July 17, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the church in Newton.