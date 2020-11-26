Our favorite mom, grandma and great grandma turned 90!
Marjorie Lou Scott was born in Tremonton on Nov. 27, 1930. She spent her early years in Tremonton, later moving to Salt Lake City so her widowed mother could find better work. At age 18 she married Bert Craw and moved to Logan. She and Bert lived at 1255 East 900 North. They were blessed to raise their two children, Susan and Scott, in the 20th Ward area.
Marj worked as a Secretary at Hillcrest Elementary and for Dr. Payne’s medical practice. She also ran her own yarn shop downtown for a time. She was a wiz at knitting and sewing and presented handmade quilts to all her grandchildren on their weddings.
After Bert’s passing, Marj married Jack Moffitt and moved to St. George. Later she married John Gislason. After losing her third husband, Marj moved back to Logan and now resides in Pioneer Valley Lodge.
We love Grandma for her faith, courage, fun loving nature, and great example. Happy 90th!