The family of Martha S. Hansen is excited to celebrate her 100th birthday on Aug. 3, 2020. We will have a drive-by celebration on Aug. 2, 2020, at Legacy House of Logan, 330 East 1400 North from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. All well-wishers must stay in their cars, but we will have a box for cards and notes if you desire to bring one. Martie has requested no gifts.
Martie was born in 1920 in the “old farmhouse” on 10th North. Her parents were Swiss immigrants, so she grew up speaking both Swiss and English very well. Her father died when she was 5 years old, and she remembers the hard times of the “Great Depression” and a widowed mother. She says, “We were poor but we didn’t know it. We always had enough to eat.”
She graduated from Logan High School in 1938 and headed to USU. She soon decided that she wanted to be a nurse and graduated from the William Budge Memorial Hospital Nursing Program in 1942. At that time, Martie left her home to do her part in WWII as a Navy Nurse serving in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. She served for 3 years in the Navy as a Lt(JG).
She married Bernard A. Harward of Aurora, Utah, on Sept. 10, 1946, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were blessed with 4 children; Stephen (Marie), Richard (Martha), Geri (Jim) and Patti (Brooks). Bernie passed away in 1964 leaving her to raise her children alone. Her widowed mother “Grandma Moser” was able to move in and help so she could return to her nursing career to provide for her family. She worked for Dr. Clair L. Payne for 25 years until his retirement.
Martie married Glen R. Hansen on Aug. 13, 1979. They had known each other since Junior High School. Glen was a widower and came back to Logan to look up an old friend. Martie and Glen have been married for 40 years. They have lived the last 7 years at Legacy House of Logan and have made many new friends there. Their greatest joy is being with family.
Over the years Martie has enjoyed crocheting, making quilts, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Her children and grandchildren have been blessed with the fruits of her hard work. She was the best cook ever and loved having family get-togethers in her home until she could no longer stand at the stove. One of the things she misses the most since living at Legacy is the road trips with her daughters and they miss them too. Martie’s children are grateful that she is so active and well at 100. She is amazing. Happy Birthday Mom!