Maurine Turner Burt has reached an age that is remarkable by any standard, and her children and in-laws and grandchildren want to celebrate her wonderful personality and life in a public way. We love her and enjoy her, and each Burt child is always happy to say "That's my Mom!" Maurine and Lyle Burt met in 1950 as he drove back and forth in front of the theater on Center Street where she worked, and theirs is truly an impressive romance. Five children came along over the years, as did innumerable friends. Whatever her age, she is the epitome of young at heart. All of us wish for many more years to spend with her. Happy Birthday, Mom!
Since we can’t do much visiting these days, if you want to send her a birthday greeting you can email her at Happy.Birthday.Mernie@gmail.com and we will make sure she gets it.