Miles Duane Roundy was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Logan, Utah. He graduated from Lincoln High in Orem, Utah. Dad served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana. It was in Montana he met Mom (Patsy). They were married in the Manti Utah temple on April 29, 1953. They are the parents of five children and have nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, with one on the way. In 1963, the family moved to Wellsville, where Dad built our home. They still live there today.
Dad has a fascination with the weather. He has recorded Wellsville weather for 55 years. He enjoys working in his yard and garden. Dad is very gifted at woodworking, making many wonderful things for family and friends.
Dad, we love and respect you very much! Have a great 90th birthday! A family get-together will be held at a later date.