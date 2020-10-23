The family of Nadine Schoonmaker would like to announce her 80 years young Birthday! Nadine was born in American Fork, Utah, on October 25, 1940, to Lloyd Herbert Herring and Althea Elizabeth Whitby. Nadine was the youngest of three children. Nadine graduated from Logan High School in 1958 and was married to Benjamin Franklin Turman Jr in the Logan, Utah temple. They were later divorced. Nadine then married John P. Schoonmaker in 1979 in the Ogden, Utah temple.
Nadine and John have three daughters; Rose Ann (Lee) Anderson of Richmond, Utah, Mary Kay (Deon) Hunsaker of Smithfield, Utah, and Carol Lee (Mike) Rosenhan of Kerns, Utah. They have 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, with two more on the way!
If you get a minute give Nadine a call and wish her a Happy Birthday!