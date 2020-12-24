Born December 28, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, to Charles F. Hull and Anna Torghele. Norma was the oldest of family followed by three brothers and one sister; Clark, Don, Marybeth, and Dale.
Attending school in Roy, Hooper, and graduated from Weber High School at Ogden in 1949.
On February 8, 1951, Norma married Thair Carver in the Logan Utah Temple. With husband in school and the Korean War they lived in Hooper, Utah; APG, Maryland; Camp Roberts, California; Ft. Lewis, Washington; Roy, Utah; Pullman, Washington; Merced and Carmichael, California; Salt Lake City; and in 1963 settled ﬁnally on the Island in Logan, Utah.
After 57 years, they are still there.
During these years and experiences, Norma supported Thair through nine years of schooling and three college degrees, raised and moved along the five children. The ﬁve are Alan (Shirley); Ann (Kent) Jones; Jill (Craig) Roberts; Jon (Vikki); and Aaron (Mandy). In Logan, she worked in the Logan Temple over 30 years, 15 of these years as Supervisor of records. For 10 years she was secretary for the Utah Veterinary Medical Association. After retirement, she served three Church missions with Thair, ﬁrst in Kentucky-Ohio, second in St. George Utah Temple as Secretary, and third in the Utah Salt Lake Temple Square. In 2003 they served with the full-time missionaries in New York at the Palmyra Pageant presentation.
Norma, always busy with family, school, church, and community, blessed many. Until her eyes failed her, Norma served as a judge in federal, state, and community elections. As Cache Valley friends for International Students of USU from all over the world, entertained many, some of whom still keep in touch with the Carver family. Family now with 14 grandchildren and over 40 great-grandchildren, at 90 Norma keeps going.
When Norma turned 80 she took up sky-diving, jumped twice. She has announced now in her 90th year she wants to jump again, when it’s warmer and COVID-19 is under control. In six weeks, Norma and Thair will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 8. If the occasion happens and you get a chance, wish Norma a HAPPY BIRTHDAY.