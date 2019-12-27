Norman James Olsen was born on December 27, 1929, in Young Ward, Utah. He was the sixth of seven children born to David LeRoy and Marian L. Olsen. Dad didn’t think he would ever reach this great age of 90, so we are celebrating this accomplishment with a family dinner on Friday. We invite friends and neighbors to an open house on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at the College/Young Church house, 2394 W. 2200 South, Young Ward. No gifts, just warm handshakes and birthday wishes.
Dad grew up working on the family farm and had many cousins, family and friends to help raise him after his mother passed away when he was 14. After graduating high school he attended USU and received training to be a mechanic. He served in the army during the Korean War from 1951-53. When he returned from the war, he met JoAnn Law at a dance and they later married. She passed away 8 years ago and we still miss her dearly. To his seven children, Curtis, Teresa, Cindy, Reid, Douglas, David and Aaron, he is DAD, everyone else know him as “Norm” or “Jim.” Dad taught all his children by example to work hard and to be true to others and self. He worked at Bullen’s for over 20 years when he finally retired. After that, he was a temple worker for another 20 years and at one point during this service, 3 of his brothers were temple workers at the same time. Dad has enjoyed many interests over the years: reading, gardening, watching the fields grow, family dutch-oven dinners, square dancing, golf with friends, walking, camping with family, etc. Dad likes to smile and laugh, but when we hear him out loud, we run to see what’s so funny, as that doesn’t happen often. This family thinks his home grown tomatoes and corn are the best around and hope to measure up to his skill some day. Norman has a great legacy of 30 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren (hoping the count is correct). Dad, we all want to wish you the happiest of birthday’s as you achieve this milestone whether you like it or not. We love you!!!