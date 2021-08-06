Ollie Lou Anderson Dahle will celebrate her 85th birthday on August 8, 2021. She was born in Tremonton, Box Elder County, Utah, to Renold and Ilah Anderson. She has one sister, Iris (LaVar – deceased) Douglas. Her brother Dennis, and his wife Carol are deceased.
Mom grew up in a fun neighborhood and had a lot of friends. She also belonged to a tap-dancing club. In her youth, she earned money baby-sitting, picking beans, cherries, potatoes, and working as a clerk in the Kings Store.
She graduated from McKinley Grade School, Bear River High School and LDS Seminary. She was a member of the Girls Glee, the Bear River Acapella Choir and was Senior Class Secretary.
Mom married her sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Norman Dahle on September 22, 1955, in the Logan LDS Temple. They have been married for 65 years. They were blessed with 5 wonderful children. Brad (KaLynne) Dahle, Marian (Robert) Chambers, Michael (Kristine) Dahle, Jill (Brent) Godfrey, and Diana Dahle (deceased). They have also been blessed with 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren with two more on the way, which she is affectionately called “Gramma Lou” by them.
Mom has held many church callings in the Primary, Young Women’s, Sunday School, and Relief Society. Her favorite callings were as Relief Society President and as the Nursery Leader. She also sings in the Ward Choir and has done so for many years. She and Dad served as Temple Officiators for five years and as missionaries in the Charleston, West Virginia Mission.
She served on the Clarkston PTA and as a Teacher’s Aide for 10 years at Lewiston Elementary School.
Mom is a very sweet, kind, loving, and generous person. She is a very organized and meticulous person and it shows in her beautiful home, yard and flower garden. She enjoys camping and fishing with Dad. Her hobbies are crocheting, baking cookies and rolls for her family, reading, making scrapbooks for each member of her family. She has a special love for each of them.
We love you mother! Thank you for your wonderful example of faith, love, kindness, patience, and hard work to all of us.