Opal was born May 20, 1932, to Joseph and Fontella Parker at the family home in Lanark, Idaho. She was the sixth child in a family of four boys and five girls. She was raised in Lanark. Opal attended elementary school in a two-room school house in Lanark and high school in Paris, that’s Idaho not France! Opal enjoyed biology, Pep Club, singing in the choir and spending time with friends.
In May 1950, Opal married Dale Roberts, to this marriage seven children were born: Wayne (JeNae) Roberts, Brent (Ruth) Roberts, Kevin (Dawn) Roberts, Clinton Roberts (deceased), Sheldon (Laurie) Roberts, Denise (Blake) Swensen and Chad Roberts (deceased). Dale and Opal later divorced. She is also the proud Grandmother of 19 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Opal has enjoyed quilting most of her life which was taught to her by her mother, and her family has benefited from this talent by each receiving their own special quilt.
Opal married Glen Nelson in February 1989 who had five children of his own: Michael (Karole) Nelson, Terry (Karen) Nelson, Dennis (Brenda) Nelson, Reed (Kim) Nelson and Laura (Mark) Spencer.
Glen passed away May 15, 2017, and Opal currently resides in Millville where she continues walking with friends. When asked what has been the best thing in her life, Mom quickly replied, her family!
We will celebrate our Mother’s 90th birthday with an open house Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Millville church 110 South Main Millville Utah from 3-5 p.m. Family & Friends are invited to come wish Opal a Happy Birthday. No gifts please.