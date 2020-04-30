Patricia Blau is turning 80! She was born on May 3rd, 1940, in Abbeville, South Carolina. Pat was the seventh of eight children born to Samuel David Smith and Robert Edith Steele Smith. Her childhood was filled with a mix of “Tom-Sawyer-Like” adventures and notorious stories about her brothers Martin and Pete. She loved her childhood and still speaks almost reverently about the love that she has for her siblings and parents. Aside from working at the creamery and at Belks Department Store there in Abbeville, Pat participated in basketball and cheerleading in high school and has spent much of her life as a mother and grandmother cheering for her children and grandchildren at different sporting events.
She would admit that her greatest blessings here on earth are her family and her faith. Her eventual westward migration – with her four children – brought her to Nibley, Utah, where she met and married Sullivan Blau and added two more boys. The family has grown to include 22 grandchildren and so many great-grandchildren that she’s lost count. Professionally, she worked many years as an elementary school music teacher and treasurer for Nibley City (among other things). A gifted pianist, she taught piano for much of her adult life. Many children who grew up on Hollow Road benefited from her expertise. At 80, she still faithfully teaches her grandchildren – constantly encouraging them to practice, practice, practice. Her most fulfilling job title, however, has always been “Mother” and “Nana.” She has spent her life trying to ensure her children and grandchildren that they are loved by her and by their Father in Heaven.
Besides the constant service to her family, Pat has spent countless hours serving in various church callings and quietly helping her friends and neighbors. With her husband, she served in the Temple for well over a decade. Pat and Sullie were also full-time missionaries at the Mesa, Arizona Temple Visitor Center, where her baking and treat-making skills bordered on legendary among the younger Sister Missionaries. Most recently, Pat and Sullie served as missionaries at the Family History Center, here in Logan. It is apparent that her love of service is promoted by her love for people. Those who know her best know that she understands how love others. Using a term that she has frequently used before, Pat lives her life as a “spitfire!” Perhaps it was her participation in sports or maybe it was growing up between Martin and Pete, but her unique zest and passion for life has benefited countless individuals and the members of her family especially. Happy Birthday Mom/Nana - We love you so much!