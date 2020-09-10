Dad was born at home in Bloomington, Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1925. He was proud to say he was a country boy and engaged in country activities with boyhood friends. He was the only boy in his family with two older sisters, Norma and Norene. Norma passed away many years ago, but Norene only left us a few weeks ago at age 99.
Dad and his pal, Jerald Windley, had many adventures while growing up such as fishing and trapping squirrels for a two-cent bounty on their tails. They both enjoyed singing and sang duets many times as children and in male quartets while in college.
While in high school WWII broke out and most lives were affected. After graduating from Fielding High School in 1943, Dad was drafted into the Army where he served as an infantry sergeant for 2.5 years. After his discharge in 1946, he enrolled in Utah State Agricultural College (now USU). In 1947 he married our sweet mom, Donna Keeter, and they were sealed in the Logan Temple in 1948. They celebrated 71 years of marriage before her death in 2018.
After his college graduation in 1950, Dad worked at several jobs until he began a 30 year career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as District Supervisor. His career took them from Utah to Arizona to Colorado and back to Utah. He always said he had the best job in the world.
Dad and Mom have six children: Judy (Rodney), Scott (Royce), Janet (Dana), Gerald (Helena), Russell (Kathy), and Karen (Lance). They have 24 grandchildren and 73 great grandchildren.
They made many dear friends wherever they've lived including serving in the Logan Temple and while serving temple missions in Lima Peru and Santiago, Chile.
Family and friends wanting to wish our dad a happy 95th birthday can come to his backyard on Sunday, Sept. 13, between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!