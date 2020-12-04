The family of Richard Ariel Sorensen of Hyrum, announce his 90th birthday!
Richard was born on Dec. 6, 1930, in Preston, Idaho, to Roy Ariel Sorensen and Ellen Agatha Monson. Richard enjoyed a happy (and mischievous) childhood in Preston. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission, followed by service in the U.S. Army in South Korea during the Korean War. Richard later served a second mission, this time with his wife, Jean in the Iowa Des Moines Mission.
Richard attended Utah State University almost earning a bachelor’s degree but stopping to begin a family and never was able to finish. In our eyes, you have a PhD in being a great dad! Richard retired from Thiokol Chemical Corporation after 33 1/2 years.
Richard married Jean McBride Sorensen (deceased) on June 8, 1956, in the Logan Temple and they settled in Hyrum, Utah, where they raised their family: Nancy (Cary) Hyde, Elaine (Hal) Porter, Rodney (JaNae), and David (Jennifer). Richard and Jean have 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Richard has served faithfully in Church callings and fondly remembers the things he learned while serving as a Bishop, Stake High Councilor, and probably his favorite calling: Explorer Scout Leader. Richard is proud to have earned many Boy Scouts of America scouting awards, including the Silver Beaver.
As Richard is fond of saying, “If life isn’t fun then I’m not staying!” But he recently told us he is still enjoying life! He misses teasing his friends and family during COVID, so give him a call or send a card if you have a minute!