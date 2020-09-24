Happy 80th Birthday Rich Meacham. We love you!!
Richard Meacham was born Oct. 2, 1940, to Della and Reid Meacham the oldest of 6 children, here in Logan, UT. Rich grew up in Logan and attended Logan High School, Weber and Utah State College. He spent time in the Navy and was honorably discharged and is proud to be a Naval Veteran.
Richard is the father of 2 beautiful daughters, Emily and Erica, that both have passed away of Batten’s Disease.
Rich has worked in construction, Thiokol trackmaster, and as dispatcher for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. Then he pursued his career in the Law Enforcement, where he spent next 30 years with Cache County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2008.
Rich is a master gunsman. He has spent his life time working on and shooting guns. He loves to work on and make guns. He is an excellent marksman with many shooting awards and compliments, such as the Governs’ 20 for 17 years in a row. He still enjoys shooting and fixing guns for others.
Rich married Connie Williamson in 2004, where he inherited 3 kids and has since became the grandpa to 12 grandkids and 23 great grandkids and counting.
They spend their winter in Wickenburg, AZ, where they enjoy the warmer weather, friends, shooting and ATVing.
Please join with us in wishing Rich a very happy 80th birthday by dropping by to say hello, texting or calling him.