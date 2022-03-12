Robert (Bob) Norman Dahle is celebrating his 85th birthday. He was born on March 11th, 1937 to Reed Norman and June Lucille Benson Dahle. He attended Clarkston Elementary School and graduated from North Cache High School in 1955.His father was killed in 1953, leaving him to assume the responsibility of wage earner for his mother and two sisters, Marsha and Darlene. He farmed while finishing school, learning the value of hard work and many other skills which has helped him and many others throughout his life. He still owns the family farm which he now works with his sons.Dad met mom, Ollie Lou Anderson at a ball game at USU. They were married September 22, 1955 in the Logan LDS temple. They were blessed with five children: Brad (KaLynne), Marian (Rob) Chambers, Michael (Kris), Jill (Brent) Godfrey, and Diana (deceased). They have 13 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Dad served as Scoutmaster of the Clarkston Ward. His Scouts were the first to earn the rank of Eagle in the history of the Clarkston Ward. He has served as Sunday School Teacher, Explorer Leader, High Priest Instructor, High Priest Group Leader, and as a faithful Home Teacher. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a fireman and at Thiokol as a Chemical Engineer Technician. He joined the Utah Highway Patrol in 1967. He served as Trooper, Supervisor of the Training Section, Davis County Section 3 Supervisor, and retired with the Rank of Captain in 1997. He received the Trooper of the Year award in 1982 for his dedicated service to the motoring public.After Dad retired, he and our dear Mother served an LDS Mission in Charleston, West Virginia. After returning home, they served as ordinance workers in the Logan LDS Temple, making many lifetime friends. Now, in addition to farming, Dad enjoys taking time to work in his yard, making it one of the most beautiful yards in Clarkston. Dad and Mom love having family parties, going camping and fishing, and just spending time with each other. Dad enjoys fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He has a real talent for tying flies and making fly rods. Dad is a wonderful Great Grandpa. The Great Grand Kids love going for rides in the old green truck and big red tractor and just helping him around the yard. He takes extra joy in teaching his great grandchildren the joys of the outdoors.Dad is a man of his word: a great example of love, faith, sacrifice, service, and dependability. We couldn’t have asked for the better example for us, our kids, and Grand Kids. Happy Birthday Dad! We love you!