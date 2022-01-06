How is it possible? Our mother has reached a milestone, the ripe age of 105. She has had over 100 years of living, learning and teaching. How proud she is to have her posterity extend over 100.
Mother's story begins on a cold wintery day, January 9th, 1917. Born in Smithfield, Utah, to Dave and Vera Roskelley. The Depression led to hard economic times which helped her to learn the value of hard work and self-sufficiency at an early age. She was very young when she started weeding and thinning beets and could keep pace with the best! Each morning and night she would milk cows, singing to them the latest rendition of the “Top Ten.” This was a humble beginning for a growing talent. Through the years she has blessed many lives with her music.
When mother was a sophomore in high school, she met our dad, Cecil Joseph Morgan. After 2.5 years of dating, they were married. They bought a small home in Logan, and as the children came, they would add rooms. They were blessed with 3 daughters and 1 son. Mother has lived in this home for 83 years. During her life she has enjoyed doing many different things. As a cook she takes a blue ribbon. Many friends and neighbors have been recipients of her wonderful cooking. Most of our clothes were sewn by mother, as we were always dressed in the latest fashion. Her love for the outdoors has made her an avid gardener. She and dad have been known throughout the community for their beautiful yard and productive vegetable garden.
In 1998 Roberta’s sweetheart of 63 years passed away, leaving her alone to care for the family. Her faith and deep love for her Savior has kept her strong as she continues even to this day to guide and teach us.
105 years old is just state of mind for our mother, her motto is, “NEVER GIVE UP!” She is still actively engaged in reading, canning, and enjoys being with family. If you want to see her eyes light up, tell her the Jazz are playing, or you are going to get double stacks at Wendy’s for dinner. Mother has lovingly devoted herself to her family, laughing, playing, teaching, and working beside us to create memories that will never be forgotten.
Mom, you have blessed our lives by your example. Thank you for being strong and uncomplaining, always filled with patience and love and for giving us a stalwart heritage of enduring to the end. As a family we feel so very blessed to have you as our mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy 105th birthday. We love you, Mom.