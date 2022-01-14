We would like to wish our father and grandfather, Roger H. Smith, a Happy 80th Birthday! Roger was born on Jan 13, 1942, to Dean and Aldean Smith of Richmond, Utah. He graduated from North Cache High School in 1960 and married his sweetheart, the late Eva Kathryn Parkinson, on Aug 29, 1962. Together they raised a wonderful family. Roger is the proud father of 5 children, Jason Smith, Shelly Schiess, Justin (Amber) Smith, the late Jared (Cindy) Smith and Shawn (Teresa) Smith, and is also the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Work has always been an important part of Roger’s life. He learned the value of hard work by working on the farm as a young boy alongside his grandfather, father, and brothers. He continues to work on the farm sharing his knowledge and work ethic with his children and grandchildren. Roger had a longtime career, 40 years, working for the phone company. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed going on pack trips, hunting and camping with his family and friends, coaching soccer, as well as running the soccer program in Richmond. He was a very supportive father, attending his children’s sporting events and extracurricular activities. Roger currently enjoys spending time with his family, cheering on his grandchildren in all that they do, and meeting his friends for breakfast or lunch, and of course farming!
Dad, thank you for all of the love and support you share with all of us. You have taught us the importance of hard work, integrity, and love for life and family. We love you and hope you had a wonderful birthday. We look forward to celebrating many more!