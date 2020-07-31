The family of Roma Thomson Freeman are excited to announce the 90th birthday of their mother and grandmother on August 8. Roma was born to Zeruah and J LaVille Thomson in Richmond, Utah. She was raised in a loving home with her 3 sisters — Artella, Marilyn, and Elouise, who have all passed on. At the age of ten, Roma’s family moved to Logan, Utah, and it was there that she attended Logan City schools from fifth grade through high school graduation.
One year after graduation, Roma married her high school sweetheart, Monte H. Freeman. They were together for 69 years before he passed away in 2018. Together they raised their five children — Kathy (Deceased), Lori, Vicky Lynn, Christine, and Lonnie Mont. She now has 18 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren with two on the way. Family has always been so important to her throughout her life. As her children grew, she ran an orderly home and often prepared thoughtful meals and dressed her children in home sewn clothes. Her children remember how creative she is and how much she enjoys hand work. She also loves traveling. When her children were older, she went to work at Allen’s and Ceenie’s Ladies Ready to Wear. For many years she answered the phone and scheduled haircut appointments for dad’s business, Mont’s Barbershop.
Roma has served faithfully in many callings during her lifelong membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as the gospel is very important to her. She has always been a good example to her family of love and service. She is also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers where she has made many special and dear friends. Her hobbies include flower arranging and gardening. She spent 26 years as a member of the Artistic Designers Club in Salt Lake City and won many special awards for her arrangements. Over the years, many people passing by her home have stopped to comment on the beautiful flower beds in her yard that surround her home of 64 years. She still spends as much time working in them as she can.
Due to the current pandemic, Roma’s family has chosen not to gather together. So we would like to wish her a very Happy 90th Birthday and let her know how much we love her and appreciate all that she is and does for each one of us!