It was a full week of celebrating beginning with a dinner party at the home of Michael & Joy Rollins, (Ron’s oldest son) in Hyde Park. All of Ron’s living children joined in the celebration, with his daughter, Aline and son, Bruce and their spouses coming down from Idaho.
Dinner was provided by the Texas Road House; baby-back ribs being Ron’s favorite entree. The evening was full of wonderful stories and reminiscing. Lots of sharing of memorable times spent together over the years. The celebrating flowed over into Saturday and Sunday with more stories and messages from grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family tradition of playing Pinochle was heavily involved in the activities with Ron winning the majority of the games
Ron was born in Tooele, Utah, to Warren and Marcella Rollins, being the first of nine children. He attended San Pedro High School in California and following graduation, returned to Utah to attend Dixie College, earning an undergraduate degree in Fuels Engineering. Further studies at the University of Utah were interrupted by the Korean War where he served in the Army for two years. Upon returning to Utah he was almost immediately sent to France on a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was in France that Ron met his first wife, Monique, and they together raised 5 children.
Ron graduated from the University of Utah in 1962 receiving his doctorate degree in Metallurgy. He went on to teach in Missouri at the Missouri Rolla campus and then at the University of West Virginia in Morgantown as a professor overseeing Master’s and PhD Candidates.
Ron met his current wife, Pat, in Hawaii while he was serving at the BYU-Hawaii campus as an Education Missionary, teaching chemistry and physical science. After completing a number of missions together for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they settled in Cache Valley 13 years ago this month.
Although his days of tennis and racketball are over, he still enjoys his passion for golf and gets at least one round in per week, being joined by his wife and often by his son,Michael. He has continued through the years to study and share his thoughts on the age of the earth combining both his scientific knowledge and his scriptural knowledge. He has written two books on the subject, “Rock and Ice” and “God the Intelligent Designer.”
On October 2, the exact date of his birthday, son Michael set up a Zoom Conference where almost all of Ron’s sisters and brothers were able to extend their birthday greetings along with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His birthday was full of well wishes from ward members, community members and friends around the country.