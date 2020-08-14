It is with great love and appreciation that we happily announce the 80th birthday of Ruth Blanchard McMurdie, born August 16, 1940, here in Logan, Utah. Ruth grew up locally in Smithfield, graduating from Smithfield High School and eventually Utah State University. She pursued a teaching career in home economics and taught for a few years after her marriage to Dennis McMurdie until the birth of her first child. Ruth followed her husband through 5 homes in California, two more in Texas and eventually back to Utah where she lived in West Valley City for many years. After her husband passed, Ruth decided to return home to her roots and came back the Cache Valley. She currently resides in North Logan and dearly loves seeing her favorite mountains and her family and friends even more. Ruth continues to spend her life in service to God and her family. Please join with us in wishing Ruth a very happy 80th birthday with many more to come. Hopefully no more like 2020 for all of us....
