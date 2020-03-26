Ruth Pendleton will be celebrating her 80th birthday the end of March. Ruth was born in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Willy and Martha Shcmidt, German emigrants. Ruth was the third child and only daughter. Her brothers are, Herbert (deceased) Reuben (deceased) and Grant (Susan). Ruth attended Adams School and graduated from Logan High. While attending high school, Ruth worked at the Tick-Tock Drive In, where she served root beer and ice cream. Hamburgers were .25 cents and a mug of root beer was .05 cents.
When Ruth was 17, she asked an older USU collage student from St. George, Sam Pendleton, to a Logan School dance. The dance continued to 1959, when Sam and Ruth married in the Logan Temple. They enjoyed, 26 years of marriage, until Sam's passing in 1986. After Sam's passing, Ruth returned to school and graduated from BATC. She then worked at Key Bank for several years. Ruth and Sam have four children. Sam and Michelle (Fort Collins, CO) Tami and Chad Vernon (Providence, UT) Becky and Troy Woodhouse (Pocatello, ID) Amy and Jason Winn (Paradise, UT). 13 grandchildren and 10 great grand children.
Ruth has enjoyed the same circle of friends “The Club” for the past 50 years, where they meet monthly for dinner or at each other's homes. Ruth has been working at the Logan Temple for the last 15 years, two days a week. Ruth has a strong testimony of her Savior and the Gospel. Ruth feels her greatest accomplishments are her children. Ruth's hobbies including teaching classes on crochet, tatting, knitting, needle point and cross stitch. Most important, Ruth taught her daughters how to cook and sew, making most of their clothes when they were children.
Ruth will be celebrating her 80th birthday with her family.