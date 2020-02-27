Ruth was born in Anaheim, California, on March 3, 1940. She is the ninth of eleven children. Her family moved around California and eventually set down roots in Twin Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in the spring of 1957. Little did she know she would meet the love of her life that fall and be married six weeks later!
She married Ray Cartee, January 19, 1958. They have four children, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. They lived in Buhl, Idaho, on a dairy farm and were active in the local grange and 4H. While participating in a grange cooking competition, Ruth became an award-winning cook, winning the contest with her sweet ham dinner, which has become a family favorite.
After farming for 11 years, the family moved to Logan. While Ray enrolled at Utah State University, Ruth worked as a secretary for the Plant Science department. When Ray graduated with his MS in 1972, she was awarded an honorary PhD (Putting Husband Through College Degree). Ruth typed thesis for the students and was known to have lightning speed and accuracy. Her proofreading and language skills helped many work through the defending of the thesis much faster. This first job at Utah State University opened other doors professionally for Ruth, as she worked in administrative roles with several departments and two different orthopedic offices.
Ruth has lived in Logan, Hyrum and Mendon, and truly loves the people, communities and seasons of Cache Valley. Always involved in the community, Ruth was one of the original group of EMTs to be a community first responder. She worked with many city councils, fellow EMTs and community members to establish First Responder programs in the valley. Ruth volunteered with the League of Women Voters, City Planning and Zoning and community celebrations.
As a natural teacher, Ruth has been given many opportunities, but her favorite teaching moments have been with her family and numerous church assignments. There have been countless youth activities, conferences, camps and Sunday meetings that she has fretted and worried over, never thinking she was prepared enough, but always presenting the information with confidence, understanding and love.
They say that 80 is the new 60. Well that's not a surprise to us! This sweet lady has always proved she is younger in spirit than her actual age! We are so fortunate to have her in our lives and we would love to spoil her just a bit. However, her most favorite activity will always be spending time with Ray.
Please come and visit during an open house on Sunday, March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mendon Station, 95 North Main Street, Mendon, Utah.