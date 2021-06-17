On June 21, 1921, in Wyler, Switzerland a beautiful baby girl was born to Martha Jaggi and Jakob Hug. They named their daughter Sonnia Martha. In the spring of 1928 the Hug family boarded a ship sailing to America. Sonja turned seven years old during that voyage. She was lucky for the quick action of a fellow passenger, who saw Sonja slide far out through an open porthole and grabbed her ankles, pulling her back into the ship. Sonja claimed she was "just trying to see the bottom of the ship!" The spelling of her name was changed upon arrival at Ellis Island in the United States.
Sonja started 1st Grade at Woodruff Elementary in Logan, Utah, where she learned to speak and read in English. With the help of a loving teacher and kind classmates, she was able to communicate in simple phrases within just two weeks. In return, she taught her classmates Swiss songs, which they sang together each morning.
Sonja's recorded journal entries carry pages of the fun times she and her siblings, Heinz and Delores, had with their good neighborhood friends. They enjoyed countless hours spent together at church activities, school functions and group dates throughout their teenage years.
Sonja met Lyman Wettstein when he was attending college in Logan. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 26, 1941. They became parents to six children, Tanya, Sonja, Dan, Jeff, Tom and Lori Sue. Eventually they became grandparents to 19 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Sonja was a stay-at-home mom who did it all. She sewed all of her children's clothing, cooked three meals every day, held many church callings and kept a beautifully landscaped yard, all while raising her six children. She was also a selfless caregiver and companion to her mother, Martha.
When her family was grown, Sonja took a job with the Cache County Extension Service and worked as a Nutrition Aid. In March of 1982, Sonja and Lyman were called to serve a mission in Switzerland where both of their families had originated and where Lyman had served his first mission.
After Lyman's death in 1991, Sonja married Lloyd R. Hunsaker. They spent 21 happy years together, serving as officiators in the temple, delivering Meals on Wheels to people much younger than themselves, gardening, raising calves and enjoying every day together, refusing to grow "old." Sonja could still be found high up the tops of her apple trees doing her own pruning well into her late 90s. Lloyd passed away in 2012 at 104 years of age.
A private family celebration of Sonja's 100th Birthday will be held at Maple Springs, where she presently resides.