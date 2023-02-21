...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction
laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting
snow will reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the
Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Spencer Hancey will celebrate his 95th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023. He was born in Hyde Park, Utah to Leslie Peter and Gladys Lamb Hancey in 1928. In his youth he enjoyed participating in Boy Scouts, especially camping at Camp Hunt at Bear Lake. This love of camping stayed with him throughout his life as he took his family on countless camping trips over the years.
Spencer’s lifelong work ethic began with his first job driving cows to the pasture each morning and back each night. He spent high school summers working at Ogden Army Defense Depot during World War II. After graduating from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary in 1946, he attended USU, studying engineering.
He learned carpentry skills from his father and worked with him for several years building homes. In 1954, Spencer became the co-owner of R & S Floor Coverings, spending the next 27 years working in the floor covering business. He finished his working career at USU, where he became the Equipment Inventory Coordinator.
Spencer married Nellene Fabricius on Nov. 18, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They enjoyed 68 years together prior to her passing on Feb. 26, 2018. For the last six years of her life, Spencer was a devoted caregiver for his dear wife, Nellene. They are the parents of six children: Douglas (Judy) Hancey, Centerville; Lucille (Kelly) Hadfield, Logan; Ruth (Evan) Boshell, Panguitch; Annette (David) Roberts, Hyrum; David (Amie) Hancey, Centerville; Diane (Cal) Hugie, Preston. They have been blessed with 20 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
Spencer is an original member of the Cache County Sheriff Office’s Search and Rescue, serving for many years. He has many hobbies including wood working, gardening, reading and jeeping. He enjoys attending license plate and air shows, and automobile and airplane museums with his sons and his brother, Harold.
Spencer and Nellene were avid square dancers for many years, traveling to festivals in the area as well as in Yellowstone. They have enjoyed traveling, seeing much of the Untied States, as well as Hawaii and Alaska, the Holy Land, Caribbean and Europe. They especially enjoyed England, Wales and Denmark—the homeland of their ancestors.
He is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having served in many positions. Spencer and Nellene enjoyed serving an LDS mission at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City. Spencer also enjoyed the special opportunity of serving as a temple worker in the Logan Temple.
We love you, Dad and thank you for a lifetime of service to us and for helping us through the challenges of life. We appreciate the example you have given us of serving in church callings, your legacy of hard work, and for taking such good care of our mom. We wish you a happy 95th birthday! Spencer’s children will honor him on his birthday with a family dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.