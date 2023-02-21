Spencer Hancey

Spencer Hancey will celebrate his 95th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023. He was born in Hyde Park, Utah to Leslie Peter and Gladys Lamb Hancey in 1928. In his youth he enjoyed participating in Boy Scouts, especially camping at Camp Hunt at Bear Lake. This love of camping stayed with him throughout his life as he took his family on countless camping trips over the years.

Spencer’s lifelong work ethic began with his first job driving cows to the pasture each morning and back each night. He spent high school summers working at Ogden Army Defense Depot during World War II. After graduating from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary in 1946, he attended USU, studying engineering.


