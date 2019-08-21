Lorelie was born in Sugar City, Idaho, on August 23, 1929. Her father, Leon, was a seminary teacher, and her mother, Mabel, went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before she was married. Lorelie had one sister, Helen Mar, and two brothers, Kline and Grant. The Strong family was very musical, and Lorelie played the piano, organ and flute.
She started teaching piano lessons when she was a teenager, and she attended Rick’s College (later called BYU-Idaho). She met Paul Stowell, from Rexburg, after he returned from World War II, serving in the Philippines. Paul served a church mission to Texas, and then Paul and Lorelie were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. They went to Salt Lake City where Paul attended the University of Utah, and then they moved on to Yale for medical school.
After returning to Salt Lake for Paul’s residency, Lorelie and Paul moved to Logan where Paul spent his career as a pediatrician, and Lorelie taught many piano students. Lorelie has served as a ward and stake Relief Society president, and she was president of the state Medical Auxiliary. Paul and Lorelie served a church mission together to Temple Square in Salt Lake and also served many years in the Logan Temple.
Lorelie and Paul have lived in their home for 56 years. They have enjoyed many activities with family and friends through the years such as water and snow skiing, and they both love having good music around them whenever possible. They have five children: Launa Lee, David, Shellie, Doug, and Marci, but Launie passed away in 2015. Lorelie still exercises daily and is a model for good senior health! Her children and grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) adore Lorelie, and her family wishes her a very happy 90th Birthday!