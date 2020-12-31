Tony Wegener celebrated his 80th birthday on Dec. 31.
Tony was born on New Year's Eve 1940 in Perth, Western Australia. He attended Perth Modern School where he participated in rugby, tennis, track, and was a pioneer surfer — a pastime he still enjoys. Tony studied architecture at Perth Technical College where he was president of the student’s association. At 20, he met missionaries and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He played basketball for the “Mormon Yankees” and later served a service mission as an architect for the Australian Building Mission from 1964-1965.
Tony married Kathleen Olsen in the Logan Utah temple on November 19, 1965. Tony and Kathie met in Sydney, Australia, while Kathie was on a yearlong around the world trip with her mother. Tony saw Kathie at a singles swimming activity in Sydney and “his brain melted.” He proposed at a bowling alley and presented Kathie with an engagement ring the night before she left Sydney. After a long-distance engagement, they were reunited in Utah where Tony experienced his first snowstorm the day they returned from their honeymoon. They have lived in Logan ever since and recently celebrated their 55th anniversary.
Tony worked at Design West Architects for 52 years, including 30 years as President. During that time, he and his colleagues were involved in many builds and renovations all over Cache Valley and beyond. A few projects include Logan Regional Hospital, Romney Stadium, Logan High School, many buildings at USU, Old Main, and the 2002 Winter Games Olympic Village. He has recently retired and is spending his free time tending to his garden, working on family history, and serving in his church callings. He and Kathie are often found cheering on their grandchildren in their many pursuits.
Like many immigrants, Tony is proud of his Australian heritage and citizenship. As his love for this nation grew, he desired to become a citizen. When the US changed the rule to allow for dual citizenship with Australia, he immediately applied. In 2003, Tony was sworn in as a United States citizen.
Tony has been a devout and active church member, serving in many callings. His favorite has always been in service to the student stakes of USU.
Tony and Kathie remain devoted Aggie fans, attending football and basketball games and generously sharing these experiences with their family: He is greatly loved by his seven children: Steve of Logan; Shelly Johnston of Lino Lakes, MN; Nate (Becky) of Idaho Falls; Angie Falslev (Shane) of North Logan; Dan (Kayce) of Idaho Falls; Andy (Missy) of Eagan, MN; and Jeff (Kimi) of Logan. 24 grandchildren and 3.5 great-grandchildren have added to the fun! We love you Poppa!