Vellys Nelson is turning 90! Vellys Nelson will turn 90 years young on March 10. Vellys has been a Nibley resident for almost 70 years. She was born and raised in Odgen, Utah. She is the second of 5 children. Growing up, she always liked to be with her dad out in the fields. She especially liked to drive the big black team of horses.
Vellys loves horses and she would go on to compete in array of contests and became the rodeo queen for the Ogden Pioneer days. And rodeo queening has since been passed down to her daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters.
Vellys loved to play the violin and was in the Ogden High School orchestra and performed in Ogden Tabernacle Christmas program with the Utah Symphony Orchestra.
After she graduated from Ogden High School, Vellys married Jay Nelson from Ogden in the Logan Temple. Around 1955, they moved from Ogden to the beautiful Cache Valley where Jay would continue to commute and work at Hill Air Force Base. While starting their family they also started a little dairy farm along 800 West. Once their 6 kids were all out of the house, they sold the dairy cows in 1986. Vellys then worked part time at the USU Caine Dairy for another 10 years.
After 30 years, Jay retired from Hill Air Force Base and then ran for mayor of Nibley City. While Jay was mayor, Vellys served as President of the Utah League of Cities and Towns Auxiliary, and President of the former Mayors of Cache Valley group. Later she served on the “History of Nibley” book committee which was published in 2005.
Vellys has been active in her church, community, 4-H and Scouting. She was the first lady to be on the Board of Directors of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association.
An open house to celebrate her 90th birthday will be held at the Nibley City Building March 12th at 455 W. 3200 South from 3-5 p.m.