VerNon Petersen will celebrate his 100th Birthday on January 7, 2020! Dad has lived a happy, healthy life. He was number 5 of 9 children and raised in Newton, Utah. His memories of a great childhood, living and working on a farm have always been close to his heart. In 1934, at the age of 14, VerNon won the All-Around Champion at the Deseret News Pentathlon Games in Trenton, Utah. He has always been very proud of that and loves tell his grandchildren about playing in the games. VerNon met and married Dorothy Saunders in 1939 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Downey, California, with 3 children to raise their family. Dad was foreman of a lumber company for 43 years. Mom and dad had 75 ½ years of a wonderful marriage until Dorothy passed in 2015. Dad has missed her everyday but fills his time with working at the Logan Temple 2 days a week and spending time with his family. VerNon is active in his ward in Hyde Park and during the spring and summer keeps busy with his garden and projects in his workshop. VerNon served 2 stake missions, and over the years has served the Lord in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. VerNon was drafted into the Navy during WWll. He willingly served his country, leaving 3 children and his wife at home. During his service his ship was hit with a suicide plane while being serviced in Hawaii. Mom and dad had 5 children: 3 boys and 2 girls. They lost their oldest daughter in a car accident when she was 7. However, being a strong couple and their knowledge of the gospel the two of them raised a close loving family. The wonderful memories we have are endless. Living for 100 years is not for the faint of heart, losing your loving wife, your parents, 7 siblings and two children is not easy, however, having the knowledge of a forever family bring comfort when faced with these trials. Our dad is an amazing man and loves the Lord and has set a wonderful example of this to all of his family and those around him. We love you dad, and feel blessed to have you in our lives for the past many years and are looking forward to many more!