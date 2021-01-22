The family of Viona Peterson Speth are happy to announce her 95th birthday. Viona was born on January 28, 1926, to Victor and Anna Peterson in Logan, Utah. She was the youngest of her siblings: Dennis, Darwin, and Shirley Mae. Viona attended and graduated from Logan High School where as a Junior she was invited to attend three different Junior Proms at three different High Schools with three different boys!
After graduating, she met a handsome, blonde, Army fellow, Mervyn Speth, during an M-Men and Gleaner Banquet at the Bluebird Restaurant. It was love at first sight. After a six week courtship, Merv proposed to Viona while watching the moon shining on the water at Hyrum Dam. They were later married in the Idaho Falls Temple. As a newlywed, Viona continued working as an operator at the telephone company and Merv was a mechanic. Later they moved to Young Ward to help run the family farm. Merv returned to active duty and Viona moved her young family all over the country while Merv was stationed in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, California, and Texas. After Merv resigned from active duty they returned to Logan where they owned and operated Merv’s Conoco until retirement.
Viona has lived the majority of her life on “the island” surrounded by cherished friends and neighbors where she continues to live today. Viona served as an Ordinance Worker in the Logan Temple with Merv as well as a mission in the London Temple, where they served in the Temple Presidency. They were “snowbirds” and spent their winters in Arizona where they played tennis, shuffleboard, Bridge, Hand and Foot, golf, and enjoyed lots of sunshine and warm days – eating oranges right off their tree. Viona spent over 60 years with her sweetheart before Merv passed away in 2007.
Viona is a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend, who has shared her talents, skills, and interests with all of those around her. Whether it be playing the piano or the organ, directing a choir, crocheting, knitting, quilting, needlepoint, bread making, candy making, bowling, playing card games, playing tennis or cheering on her children and grandchildren – she is an expert.
Viona has been a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life. She served in many callings, and has lived an exemplary life with determination, vigor, and courage.
She is a pillar of strength for her family, Pam Kendrick, Ray (Debbie) Speth, Larry (Maxine) Speth, LeAnn (Reyn) Palmer, and Terry (Cheri) Speth, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
We all love you and want to wish you a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are our rock!